Gov’t demands justice after citizen shot dead in South Africa xenophobic attack

File photo

Government has demanded a full investigation and swift prosecution of those responsible for the killing of a Ghanaian national during anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa, describing the incident "as a senseless act of violence" that must not go unpunished.

The demand follows the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30, during demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks.

In a statement issued on July 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received the news “with profound shock and sadness” and strongly condemned what it described as the rising wave of xenophobic violence targeting African nationals.

“The Government of Ghana condemns, in the strongest terms, this senseless act of violence and the rising tide of xenophobia targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa. The taking of any life is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay.”

The ministry disclosed that, acting on its instructions, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria had formally lodged Ghana’s protest with South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation and also filed a complaint with the South African Police Service after confirming the identity of the deceased and informing his family.

It added that an autopsy had already been conducted at the request of the Government of Ghana.

The government is now demanding what it describes as a speedy and transparent investigation.

“Ghana demands from the South African authorities a full, transparent and expedited investigation leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators. We also reiterate our call on the South African authorities to ensure enhanced protection for all Ghanaian nationals in affected communities.”

The ministry said Ghana has also reminded South African authorities of their obligation under international law to guarantee the safety and rights of foreign nationals living in the country.

It further revealed that Ghana’s petition to the African Union Commission over xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa remains active.

“Our formal petition on xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa remains active and we expect the AU to treat the matter with the urgency it demands at its next statutory meeting.”

The Foreign Ministry said arrangements are underway to repatriate the body of Bashiru Isak to Ghana for burial and extended condolences to his family.

It also advised Ghanaians living in South Africa who declined the government’s earlier repatriation programme to remain vigilant, avoid high-risk areas and contact the Ghana High Commission through its emergency lines whenever they are in danger.

The ministry pledged that Ghana would continue pursuing diplomatic, consular and multilateral efforts to protect its citizens abroad and prevent similar attacks from happening again.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.