GRA boss supports mothers’ hostel, donates pickup to Upper Denkyira East Police

Audio By Carbonatix
Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, through the Boaduwaa-Sarpong Foundation, has partnered with the Emelia Ankomah Education, Health and Welfare Fund to support two development initiatives in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency.
The interventions include the construction of a mothers’ hostel for the Dunkwa-on-Offin Municipal Hospital and the donation of a brand-new pickup vehicle to the Upper Denkyira East Police Command.
Mr Sarpong joined the Upper Denkyira East MP, Emelia Ankomah, for the sod-cutting ceremony for the mothers’ hostel and the presentation of the vehicle to the Police Command.
The mothers’ hostel is expected to provide safe and decent accommodation for mothers and other relatives who serve as caregivers to patients admitted to the hospital.
The facility is intended to ease the accommodation challenges faced by caregivers who often have to endure difficult conditions while staying with their relatives during hospital admissions.
The new pickup vehicle, meanwhile, is expected to enhance the operational capacity of the Upper Denkyira East Police Command, particularly in emergency response, patrols, crime prevention and other security operations across the constituency.
The two ceremonies were attended by the Paramount Chief of Denkyira, Odefu Boa Amponsem III, as well as officials from the health and security sectors.
Their participation underscored the importance of the projects to healthcare delivery, social welfare and public safety in the municipality.
Mr Sarpong, who hails from the area, reaffirmed his commitment to initiatives that directly improve the lives of people in his home community.
Through the Boaduwaa-Sarpong Foundation, he said he remained committed to supporting practical interventions that respond to the needs of residents.
The partnership with the Emelia Ankomah Education, Health and Welfare Fund also highlights the role of collaboration between philanthropic organisations, community leaders and public institutions in addressing local development challenges.
Some residents welcomed the initiatives, describing them as tangible investments in healthcare, social welfare and community security.
They said the projects could improve the quality of life of residents while strengthening essential public services in the constituency.
For Mr Sarpong, the interventions represent a practical expression of his commitment to giving back to the community that shaped him and contributing to its development.
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