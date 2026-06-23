GRA urges businesses to comply with tax laws to boost revenue mobilisation

Coordinator of Domestic Tax Revenue Division Projects at GRA, David Lartey-Quarcoopome

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is urging businesses and individual taxpayers to comply fully with tax laws, warning that failure to register, file returns and account for taxes collected could attract penalties and other legal sanctions.

Speaking on Time with Ghana Revenue Authority - GRA Connects on the Super Morning Show, Tax Administrator at the GRA, Mr. David Lartey-Quarcoopome, said improving compliance depends largely on engagement between taxpayers and the Authority.

“The most important thing is engagement. We want citizens and residents to engage with the Authority because without that engagement, we would all be working with assumptions that are not right.”

He stressed that taxpayers have both rights and responsibilities under the law, including access to information and fair treatment. Mr. Lartey-Quarcoopome also encouraged taxpayers to seek assistance from GRA offices instead of avoiding them.

“The taxpayer is entitled to clear, accurate and timely information. That is a right. The best thing is to engage them even when you don't have any problem. Management is trying to spread the locations of the taxpayer service centres so that we get closer to the business centres, closer to more taxpayers and reduce any burden people may suffer."

On obligations, he said registration, filing of returns, issuing tax invoices and keeping proper records are key requirements. He warned that failure to comply with tax obligations attracts sanctions under the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915).

"Everybody who qualifies must register for tax purposes. Registration is key. You must be in the tax system so that we can do the necessary computations for tax purposes. There are strict sanctions under the law. It may result in penalties, interest charges and other legal sanctions.”

He added that taxpayers who have no business activity should still file nil returns to avoid penalties.

"If you did no work, once you are registered, file a nil return. Don't wait until the last working day before you file. Go ahead and file to avoid unnecessary penalties."

The GRA says it will continue to expand taxpayer service centres and improve access to information to enhance compliance and domestic revenue mobilisation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.