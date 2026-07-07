Harry Styles receives Guinness World Record for longest Wembley Stadium run

Styles' paid tribute to his One Direction bandmates at his final Wembley concert on Saturday

Harry Styles has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the longest run of concerts at Wembley Stadium after completing 12 sold-out shows.

The pop star has broken the official record for the longest residency by a musician at the venue in a single run, beating Coldplay's previous record of 10 nights in 2025.

"Harry Styles' record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans," Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford said.

Styles, 32, kicked off the London leg of his Together, Together tour on 12 June, with the final show taking place on Saturday.

Speaking during the final gig - attended by about 80,000 people - Styles paused to reflect on his time with boyband One Direction.

"I wouldn't be on this stage if it wasn't for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey," he said.

"I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything… none of this would be possible, I wouldn't be here without you, thank you so much."

One Direction formed in 2010 on the TV talent show The X Factor and went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Bandmate Liam Payne died aged 31 in 2024.

Many fans reported being stuck in queues when tickets for Styles' Wembley run were first released

About 80,000 fans were at the concert on Saturday night

Styles also told fans he wanted to "take a moment" to reflect on his career during the show, 16 years after The X Factor was filmed there.

He said: "Sixteen years ago... just outside of this building, just next door... I was put into a band that changed my life.

He added: "As I drive through this area, I'm flooded with memories from that time.

"And every time I have the privilege of returning to Wembley, it's meant an incredibly great deal to me. Thank you so much."

Styles launched his solo career in 2017 and has since received six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards. His fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, was released in January.

Ahead of Saturday night's concert, Wembley Stadium said it had unveiled a commemorative banner to mark Styles' record.

In a post on X, it added: "12 shows. One record. A place in Wembley history".

Styles' Wembley run was originally billed for six nights but was extended due to high demand.

The singer chose to play only in London and no other UK cities on this current tour.

Other stars who have played residencies there include Taylor Swift, who performed for eight nights at the stadium in 2024.

Styles' mum posted a photo of the singer alongside older sister Gemma when they were little, plus images of the two onstage during Saturday's show.

Anne Twist wrote: "From this to this… What a weekend! Hard to get my heart in check.

"From stating back in 1996 that my little boy would end up on stage, doing what I had no idea, but his comedic timing, sunshine personality, and his beautiful soul was visible even then.

"How could I have possibly known then that he would break records doing exactly what he was put in this world to do, that he would grow up being the kind of man the world needs right now."

Styles' tour will continue onto Brazil, Mexico and the US, before wrapping up in Australia in December.

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