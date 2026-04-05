Hearts pip Young Apostles 1-0 to end 5-game winless run

Accra Hearts of Oak have ended their five-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Young Apostles.

Frank Abora Duku's first-half strike secured the result in what was a plucky performance.

Hearts started the game in a business-like manner, desperate to end their winless streak, but it was the visitors who first threatened.

Claude Bortey's header from a corner was cleared off the line by Kelvin Osei-Asibey after just three minutes.

A minute later, Hearts of Oak's Hussein Mohammed thought he had slipped Mawuli Wayo through, but Bortey was on hand to block the pass.

The ding-dong nature of the game continued when Apostles captain Abdul Ganiyu tried to chip Hearts keeper Solomon Agbasi from the halfway line. For a moment, he had Agbasi scrambling for cover, but the effort was not on target.

Eight minutes before the break, Hearts broke the deadlock when Frank Abora Duku rifled home from just outside the box.

The goal came from a Solomon Agbasi long ball, controlled and released by Mawuli Wayo, and finished by Duku.

Sunday's goal was the first time Duku had scored in consecutive games since joining Hearts from Vision F.C. last June.

Back from recess, Hearts went close to scoring when Ali Mohammed beat the offside trap from a free kick. But with the goal at his mercy, the central defender swung wildly at the ball and missed.

On the 70th minute, Kelvin Osei-Asibey found himself unmarked from a corner, but his header was too feeble to beat Frank Boateng.

Moments later, Ali Mohammed tested Frank Boateng from a free kick, just outside the area. However, Boateng scored full marks by producing a smart stop.

Young Apostles nearly conceded a second when Duku pounced on a loose ball in the box, but his snap shot was straight at Frank Boateng.

Next, it was Young Apostles who came close when Oppong Afranie appeared to have diverted the ball into his own net.

But Solomon Agbasi was on hand to make the save.

With five minutes remaining on the clock, Agbasi was forced to parry Ramzy Abubakar's long range effort.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Agbasi was carried away in an ambulance after sustaining an injury when he tipped Abubakar's effort over the bar.

Club sources have told JoySports that the goalkeeper suffered concussion but was stable after the game.

Hearts held on to secure their first win in six league games.

The Phobians are now 3rd on the league table with 46points, 5 behind league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

Meanwhile, Young Apostles have dropped back into the relegation, occupying 16th position with 33 points.

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