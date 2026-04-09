Ho MP urges public access to officials’ asset declarations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ho West MP and Chairman of the Open Government Partnership Caucus, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has called for greater transparency in public service.
He is urging that public officials' asset declarations be made available to the citizenry.
Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, April 8, he noted that ensuring openness in asset declarations will be a central focus for the caucus when Parliament reconvenes from recess.
Mr Bedzrah stressed that such measures would foster accountability and strengthen public confidence in governance.
He argued that elected and appointed officials should have no objections to public scrutiny once all due processes are observed. Making this information accessible, he said, would demonstrate integrity and commitment to transparency.
“For me, there is nothing wrong with it. Why won’t you declare your assets? What are you afraid of if you have nothing to hide? If you are not able to tell, then you are not truthful,” Bedzrah said.
He emphasised that openness in asset declarations is not merely procedural but a necessary step toward building trust between public officials and the people they serve.
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