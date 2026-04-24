Parliament backs Ghana Gas amid rising output, tariff concerns

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy has pledged strong backing for the Ghana National Gas Company following a visit to the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, citing improved performance and its critical role in powering Ghana’s economy.

The Chairman of the Committee and Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, said the company is operating efficiently but flagged cost pressures as a key concern.

“We have seen that Ghana Gas is on top of its game. They have our full support, and we will work to address challenges, including concerns about high tariffs,” he said, referencing pricing decisions by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission.

For businesses and power producers, gas pricing remains a major factor influencing electricity costs and industrial growth.

The Chief Executive Officer, Judith Adowba Blay, said operational gains are already improving supply reliability.

She revealed that gas output has increased from 100 to 120 million standard cubic feet per day, driven by reduced plant downtime.

“Ghana Gas is ever ready. Production has gone up, and operations have improved,” she noted.

The Ranking Member, Collins Adomako Mensah, commended the progress but urged sustained performance to secure long-term energy stability.

The Committee’s endorsement signals confidence in Ghana Gas as a key player in stabilising power supply and supporting industrial expansion, even as tariff concerns remain in focus.

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