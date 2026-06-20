I advised Ofori-Atta to return home and face charges – Ansa-Asare

Audio By Carbonatix
Dean of the Faculty of Laws at Mountcrest University College, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has disclosed that he personally advised former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana and face the charges against him rather than risk being perceived as a fugitive of justice.
Speaking on the matter, Ansa-Asare said, “I spoke to him on the phone, and I advised him to come home and face the charges, and he shouldn't render himself as a fugitive of justice.”
He explained that his advice was based on the need for Mr Ofori-Atta to submit himself to the legal process and protect his reputation.
The legal academic had earlier criticised the handling of the issues surrounding the former minister, arguing that the approach taken was unfair and affected the dignity of his person.
According to him, the constitutional principle of presumption of innocence must remain central in dealing with individuals accused of wrongdoing.
“First of all, our Constitution has enacted the presumption of innocence. So a person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty,” Ansa-Asare said, stressing that accusations alone do not establish guilt.
His comments come amid ongoing discussions over Mr Ofori-Atta’s legal situation and reports that a United States immigration court has granted him permanent residency status.
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