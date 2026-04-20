‘I need a verse from Shatta Wale, but he’s not responding’ – Fameye laments

Fameye

Ghanaian rapper and singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah (Fameye) has opened up about what appears to be a breakdown in communication between him and dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale, revealing that the latter has stopped responding to him despite their previously close relationship.

According to Fameye, Shatta Wale is the one artiste he currently wants to collaborate with, but efforts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

“One person that I need his verse but I think he has a problem with me is Shatta Wale,” he bemoaned . “He was my very good friend. We used to talk a lot, reply voice notes and plan to have records together.”

He explained that the sudden change has left him unsure about what may have gone wrong between them.

“I don’t know. All of a sudden. Maybe I said something somewhere that he was not excited about,” he stated in an interview on Joy Prime's Prime Time with George Quaye on Wednesday, April 15.

The 'Very Soon' hitmaker insisted that he is mindful of his actions and does not intentionally offend others, stressing that any perceived issue would not have been deliberate.

“To the best of my knowledge, I am a genuine person. I do things intentionally, so if I did something, then it was not in a bad way. If I am doing something bad and I know it will worry me in the long term, then I won’t do it. I know myself,” he said.

Fameye further disclosed that the lack of response from Shatta Wale is what prompted him to speak publicly, noting that their relationship was previously active and engaging.

“And I am saying all this because he is not responding. Before, we were active,” he stated.

Despite the apparent strain, the artiste maintained that he still holds the dancehall star in high regard and remains open to working with him.

“I love Shatta Wale. I listen to his songs and I need him to work with him in the studio. I am not saying I love him because I want to work with him but genuinely I love him,” he emphasised.

The development has drawn attention among fans, as both artistes are known figures in Ghana’s music industry, where collaborations and personal dynamics often influence creative output.

Meanwhile, Fameye is out with a new song titled 'Traveller'.

He described the track as a deeply emotional, real-life story about the struggle, sacrifice, and harsh realities of leaving home in Ghana in search of greener pastures and a better life abroad.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.