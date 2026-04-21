Ibrahim Mahama awarded 2026 Arnold Bode prize in Germany

Audio By Carbonatix
Celebrated visual artist Ibrahim Mahama has been awarded the 2026 Arnold Bode prize by the city of Kassel in Germany, recognising his contribution to contemporary art and socially-engaged practice.
The award, announced by his gallery White Cube, comes with a cash prize of €10,000 and places Mahama among a select group of artists whose work has made a strong impact on global artistic discourse.
Based in Tamale, Mahama is widely known for large scale installations that explore themes of labour, migration and global trade systems. His signature use of stitched jute sacks has become a defining element of his practice, often transforming buildings and public spaces into powerful visual statements.
Beyond his studio work, Mahama has also played a key role in developing Ghana’s contemporary art ecosystem. He is the founder of institutions such as Red Clay Studio, Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art and Nkrumah Volini, all based in Tamale. These spaces support artists through residencies, exhibitions and training programmes.
The Arnold Bode Prize, established in 1980, is one of Germany’s respected honours in contemporary art. Named after Arnold Bode, the founder of the documenta exhibition, the award celebrates artists whose work engages with social, political and cultural issues.
Ibrahim Mahama’s recognition aligns with the prize’s focus on critical and experimental practices that challenge conventional narratives and encourage dialogue within the global art community.
The 2026 Arnold Bode prize further strengthens his reputation as one of Africa’s leading contemporary artists and highlights the growing international recognition of Ghana’s creative sector.
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