Ibrahim Mahama offers to support xenophobic attack victim evacuated to Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered to support the entrepreneurial dreams of Emmanuel Asamoah, who recently returned to Ghana after reportedly experiencing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
The development was disclosed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, in a Facebook post following a meeting with Mr. Asamoah at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to Mr. Ablakwa, the meeting focused on supporting Mr. Asamoah as he settles back into life in Ghana after his difficult experience abroad.
“Yesterday, I joyfully hosted Mr. Emmanuel Asamoah, Ghana’s victim of xenophobia, who we relocated from South Africa,” he wrote.
He added that the interaction was encouraging and centred on helping the returnee rebuild his life and plan for the future.
“We had a great time together at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he stated.
Mr. Ablakwa further revealed that Ibrahim Mahama had reached out and pledged to fully support any business venture Mr. Asamoah decides to pursue in Ghana.
“I am pleased to disclose that business mogul, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, has reached out to me and offered to fully sponsor any business startup of Mr. Asamoah’s choice here in Ghana,” he added.
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