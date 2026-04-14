IDU leadership pays courtesy call on Nungua Mantse

The leadership of the International Diaspora Union (IDU), led by Dr. John Adjetey, Global President, has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Nungua Traditional Area, Prof. King Nii Odaifio Welentsi III, in the Greater Accra Region.

The delegation included Rudolph Acolatse, Global Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Eric Amankwah, Director of Partnerships and International Relations.

The visit, according to the delegation, was to formally brief the traditional ruler on the 2026 edition of the IDU General Assembly and Business Investment Conference scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from July 24 to 26. The summit is being organised in collaboration with the London College of Creative Media.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. John Adjetey explained that the engagement was also to explore areas of collaboration between traditional authorities and the global diaspora. He further informed the king of his distinguished nomination for an honorary doctorate in recognition of his exemplary leadership and contributions to traditional governance, cultural preservation and community development in Ghana.

The conference, he noted, is a global gathering aimed at connecting diaspora leaders, investors and policymakers to drive sustainable development across Africa.

Dr. Adjetey described the IDU as a global, nonprofit and independent organisation committed to uniting and mobilising diaspora communities worldwide to advance peaceful co existence, sustainable development, human rights advocacy and cultural diplomacy, while fostering international partnerships.

“Your leadership continues to inspire unity, cultural strength and development within Ghana and beyond. We would be deeply honoured to engage with you and explore meaningful collaboration between traditional institutions and the global diaspora,” he stated.

In his response, Prof. King Nii Odaifio Welentsi III thanked the IDU leadership for the visit and commended the organisation for its commitment to global development. He expressed optimism that the annual summit would inspire many people across the world and called for the sustainability of the initiative.

The king used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to rediscover their self worth and collective purpose in a rapidly changing society. He also issued a strong warning against what he described as a growing culture that celebrates dishonesty over integrity.

“Sincerity and honesty must define us as a people with a shared destiny in our quest to achieve national development,” he stated.

He further noted that Ghana is steadily learning from its past and evolving in the right direction to compete globally, stressing that unity remains the key to national progress.

The traditional leader reaffirmed his commitment to fostering harmony among his people and cautioned members of the delegation to uphold discipline and return home after their travels abroad.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Chief of Kpone Katamanso, Nii Laryea Akuetteh X, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, urged the youth to become self -employed rather than travelling abroad in search of greener pastures. He called for stronger support from civil society organisations to unlock opportunities for young people for the benefit of the country.

He also assured the delegation of his support and pledged to honour the invitation to participate in the upcoming conference.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.