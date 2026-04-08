IGP’s Special Operations Team gets new leadership

Audio By Carbonatix
A formal handing-over ceremony has been held at the National Police Training School in Accra to mark a change in leadership of the IGP’s Special Operations Team.
The event, which took place on April 7, saw the outgoing leader, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, officially hand over command to the new Commander, Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah.
He will be supported by three senior officers.
In his remarks, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil urged personnel to support the new leadership to ensure continuity and smooth operations.
Superintendent Amoah, in his address, assured the team of his commitment to effective leadership.
He also called for unity, discipline, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.
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