Importers paying in cedis is a ‘masterstroke’ — Sammy Gyamfi’s aide

Audio By Carbonatix
An aide to Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, Annan Arhin Perry, has praised the ability of importers to pay in Ghana cedis when bringing goods into the country, describing it as a significant development.
In a Facebook post, Mr Arhin Perry said the arrangement was one of the developments Ghanaians were quietly appreciating, particularly for its potential to make import-related transactions easier for businesses.
“One lovely thing Ghanaians are quietly delighted about is that importers can now pay in Ghanaian cedis when bringing goods into the country; it’s a real win!” he wrote.
Mr Arhin Perry further described the development as a “masterstroke”, expressing his support for the move and its potential to encourage greater use of the local currency in transactions involving imports.
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