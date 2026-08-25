National | Photo Story

In Photos: Day Two of ‘SYPALA 2026’ focuses on governance, economic freedom and youth leadership

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  25 August 2026 8:27pm
Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe and the Founder and Executive Director of Mentoring Women Ghana (MWG), Brigitte Dzogbenuku.
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Day Two of the Students and Young Professionals African Liberty Academy (SYPALA) 2026 took place on Tuesday, August 25, bringing together students, young professionals, academics, entrepreneurs and policy thinkers for discussions on governance, economic freedom, development and public policy.

The four-day programme, organised by the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education in partnership with the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), is aimed at exposing participants to ideas and debates on Africa’s political, economic and institutional development.

The second day featured sessions on the role of civil society, sustainable funding, youth participation, limited government, the rule of law and the importance of strong institutions in promoting development.

Speakers engaged participants on the need for stronger institutions, accountable governance and greater youth involvement in decision-making.

The sessions also provided participants with an opportunity to question existing systems and examine approaches to addressing some of Africa’s development challenges.

The event continues through Thursday, August 27, with further discussions on governance, economic freedom, development and public policy.

Below are some photos from the event:

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