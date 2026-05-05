IndigoHomes showcases green vision with tree planting at GreenwichPark

Audio By Carbonatix
IndigoHomes has taken a step toward redefining sustainable living in Ghana with a symbolic tree-planting ceremony at its third development, GreenwichPark, reinforcing its vision of building one of the greenest residential communities in the country.
The tree-planting ceremony was the highlight of an exclusive soirée that brought together existing clients and potential buyers for a first-hand experience of the development and its long-term vision.
The guests planted 2 iconic trees, marking the beginning of a broader landscaping effort across over 2.5 acres of dedicated green spaces, positioning GreenwichPark as a benchmark for eco-conscious residential living in Accra.
Two iconic trees were planted within the central park, symbolising growth, sustainability, and the long-term value IndigoHomes continues to deliver.
Guests were taken on a guided tour of Phase 1, during which the company showcased its construction quality and attention to detail from foundation to finish. The phase remains on schedule for handover to homeowners by October 2026.
Speaking at the event, Commercial Director of IndigoHomes, Anne Murungi, emphasised the company’s commitment to building beyond homes:
“At IndigoHomes, we go beyond building quality homes to creating thriving communities, with trust, quality, and sustainability at the core of everything we do. Today, we have brought together those who believed in our vision from the very beginning. Since breaking ground in November, you have placed your trust in us to deliver on our promise, and we will not let you down,” she said.
“Today also marks the start of something special. You are the first neighbours of the GreenwichPark community. Our goal is to ensure that each of you truly loves where you live. And that is exactly what we will deliver.”
GreenwichPark is a thoughtfully planned residential community spanning 19.5 acres, offering 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom townhouses and scheduled for completion by July 2031. Designed as a benchmark for gated community living in Ghana, the development will feature landscaped boulevards, a central green park, a walking track spanning over 1.5 kilometres, a functional clubhouse, sports courts and a swimming pool, children’s play areas, and open recreational spaces, all carefully integrated to create a vibrant, active, and family-friendly environment.
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