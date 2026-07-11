IPR Ghana inspires Good Shepherd R/C JHS students to champion environmental sustainability

Students of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Junior High School in Kumasi have been encouraged to become environmental champions and responsible citizens through positive communication and everyday actions during a sensitisation programme organised by the Ashanti Regional Branch of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana.

The engagement introduced students to the public relations profession while raising awareness about environmental stewardship under the theme, "Leading Change Through Communication".

The President of the IPR Kumasi Chapter, Mr. Anthony Adjapong, said the annual engagement formed part of IPR Ghana's Communication Month activities, which aim to educate communities across the country, with this year's edition focusing on junior high school students.

“You are privileged to be one of the few schools in the country to have this engagement this year when IPR is celebrating what we call Ghana Month, which is a communication month,” he said.

Mr. Adjapong urged the students to recognise the direct relationship between environmental protection and human well-being, noting that poor environmental practices contribute significantly to flooding, pollution and public health challenges.

“Our environment is what makes it possible for us to live. Therefore, when you destroy the environment, you destroy life,” he said.

He encouraged the students to adopt simple but impactful environmental sustainability practices, including disposing of waste responsibly, protecting school property and participating in clean-up exercises. He also challenged them to become agents of change by influencing their peers to adopt environmentally responsible behaviours.

“Leadership is influence. Every one of you is a leader. So, you will have to influence others to do the right thing,” he said.

The IPR Middle Belt Council Member, Dr. Paul Kwadwo Addo, APR, introduced the students to the public relations profession, explaining that practitioners serve as the official voices of organisations by communicating with the public and managing institutional reputation.

He said effective communication skills were essential across all professions, including medicine, engineering, education and public service, and encouraged the students to consider public relations as a rewarding career path.

Dr. Addo also emphasised the importance of protecting one's personal image and digital footprint, urging the students to uphold the good name of their families, school and country by demonstrating discipline, integrity and responsible behaviour.

“Image is everything. You have a responsibility to protect your image, so everything you do, especially online, should reflect the values you want to be known for,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Madam Marian Betty Ampah thanked the IPR team for the presentation and appealed for similar engagements in the future.

“Thank you so much for coming. We have also started an environmental protection society, and we would love for you to come again and strengthen it for us,” she said.

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