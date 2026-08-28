John Dumelo joins corporate Ghana at upcoming JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, will join corporate Ghana at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 on Saturday, August 29, as companies and institutions come together for a day of sport, fitness and networking.

Dumelo will participate in the early morning health walk, which begins at 6:00 am.

The walk will start from the University of Ghana Stadium, move through the campus to the Balme Library and return to the stadium.

His participation will set the tone for a packed day of activities at the annual corporate sporting event.

Participants will take part in an aerobic session at the Legon Stadium car park from 6:40 am, before the official opening ceremony at 7:30 am.

The sporting competitions will then get underway from 8:00 am, with companies competing in football, chess, table tennis, scrabble, draughts, ludo and other disciplines.

The programme will continue with swimming, the CEO Penalty Shootout and the Ladies Penalty Shootout, before more football and novelty events in the afternoon.

The tournament will culminate in the football final between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Corporate teams will compete not only for bragging rights but also for an array of prizes, with winners and outstanding performers to be rewarded across the various disciplines.

The JoySports Invitational Tournament has become one of Ghana's major corporate sporting events, providing a platform for companies and institutions to promote fitness, teamwork and networking outside the workplace.

The 2026 edition promises another day of competition and entertainment, with John Dumelo joining corporate leaders, employees and sports enthusiasts for the celebration of sport at the University of Ghana.

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