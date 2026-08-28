Preview: JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 promises a day of sport, fitness and big prizes

The stage is set for another exciting edition of the JoySports Invitational Tournament, as corporate Ghana prepares to come together for a full day of competition, fitness, entertainment and networking.

The 2026 edition will bring together companies and participants from across different sectors to compete in football and several other sporting disciplines at the University of Ghana.

The 2026 tournament, powered by the Luckiest and sponsored by This year's tournament is supported by Toyota, superior quality, Minerals Commission, the regulator of the mining industry in Ghana, Ayuda, Ghana's number 1 services app, app baako, services bebree, Latex Foam, your partner for life, Vallex Lease-Equip Ltd, Committed to providing our customers with exceptional service, Virtual Security Africa, complete security solutions, a fascinating battle of nerve, technique and, perhaps, a little bit of luck.

Activities will begin early in the morning, with the JoySports team set to be joined by the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, from 6:00 am for a health walk.

The walk will start from the stadium, move through the University of Ghana campus to the Balme Library and return.

Participants will then take part in an aerobic session at the Legon Stadium car park from 6:40 am to 7:15 am before the official opening ceremony at 7:30 am.

The sporting action will begin at 8:00 am, with football taking centre stage alongside chess, table tennis, scrabble, draughts, ludo and other activities.

The opening round of the football competition will feature 17 matches across Park 1 and Park 2, with some of Ghana's leading companies and institutions competing for a place in the next stage.

At Park 1, McDan Group will face Equity Health Insurance in the opening match, while other fixtures include Labadi Beach against 3D Wireless Plus and Best Education Services Limited against Royal Kingdom Estate.

Ghana Publishing Company Limited will take on Old Mutual, while the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission face La Community Bank.

Park 2 will also host an exciting line-up of matches, including The Luckiest against Narh-Bita Hospital, Latex Foam versus Volta Catch and SIC against Heritage Christian University.

The National Petroleum Authority will face the Minerals Commission, while Tema Oil Refinery take on Toyota Ghana Limited.

The Multimedia Group will also be in action against GIMPA in one of the day's eagerly anticipated fixtures.

The programme will continue from midday with swimming, the CEO Penalty Shootout and the Ladies Penalty Shootout.

The afternoon session will feature the second round of the football competition as well as sack races, lime and spoon races, sprinting and tug of peace.

The football final, scheduled between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm, will bring the curtain down on the competitive action before the awards and prize presentation.

Champions and outstanding performers will be recognised across several categories, including the CEO Penalty Shootout, Ladies Penalty Shootout, arm wrestling, swimming, tennis and chess.

Individual football honours, including the Best Footballer and Top Scorer awards, will also be presented.

There will be plenty to play for, with an impressive range of prizes awaiting winners.

The winning men's football team will receive 12 watches, while the winner of the Female Penalty Shootout will take home a 50-inch television.

Other prizes include a complete table tennis table, surprise phones for the Unisex Relay winners, a fridge for the Tug of Peace winning company, gold prizes for the Arm Wrestling and CEO Penalty Shootout winners, a special outing with their spouse for the Unisex Lime and Spoon winners, and GHS 2,000 worth of gift vouchers for the Swimming champion.

But the prizes will not be limited to those taking part in the sporting competitions.

Spectators and other participants will also have the opportunity to win exciting prizes, including a 100-inch television, a fridge, a motorbike and many more.

Those interested can dial *712# and follow the prompts for a chance to win, while tickets will also be available at the venue for GHS 50.

From the early morning health walk to the final whistle of the football competition, the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 promises a celebration of fitness, teamwork, corporate networking and sporting excellence.

With football, mind sports, swimming, novelty events and major prizes all on the programme, the event is set to deliver another memorable day for corporate Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.