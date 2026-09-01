JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026: A look back at a day of fitness, fierce competition and fun

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament brought Corporate Ghana together for a day of fitness, competition and togetherness at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 29.
The day began with a health walk through the University of Ghana campus, giving participants an early start to a programme built around fitness and healthy living.
The walk was followed by an energetic aerobics session, as participants in T-shirts branded with their respective company identities moved to the rhythm and warmed up for the day's activities.
The competitive action soon followed, with corporate teams going head-to-head in a mix of sporting and recreational disciplines.
Football provided some of the day's biggest battles, while table tennis, chess, scrabble, draughts, ludo and swimming also featured.
The CEO Penalty Shootout and Ladies Penalty Shootout added more excitement to the tournament, giving participants another opportunity to compete and show their skills.
But beyond the scores and competition, the tournament created a lively atmosphere as colleagues cheered on their teams, celebrated victories and shared memorable moments.
From the early-morning fitness activities to the final whistle, the 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament delivered a day filled with energy, competition, teamwork and fun.
It was a celebration of sport that brought Corporate Ghana together both on and off the field.
Myjoyonline's photojournalist, Samuel Moore, was on the ground and captured these striking moments.
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