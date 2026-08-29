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JoySports Invitational 2026: CEOs swap boardrooms for football boots in thrilling penalty shootout

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  29 August 2026 3:02pm
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The boardroom took a back seat to the football pitch as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) traded their usual office routines for football boots in a lively CEO Penalty Shootout at the 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament.

The executives stepped onto the pitch at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 29, to put their football skills to the test in one of the tournament’s most entertaining attractions.

With the pressure of the boardroom replaced by the pressure of the penalty spot, the CEOs took turns facing the goalpost, with each kick met by cheers and encouragement from colleagues and supporters.

The shootout brought a different side of the executives to the fore as they battled for bragging rights while enjoying the competitive but relaxed atmosphere of the tournament.

For some, it was a chance to showcase their football ability; for others, the challenge was simply to keep their nerve when standing 12 yards from goal.

The fun-filled contest formed part of a packed programme at the JoySports Invitational Tournament, which brings together corporate organisations for a day of sport, fitness, recreation and networking.

The tournament has featured several sporting and recreational activities, including football, table tennis, chess, scrabble, draughts, ludo and swimming.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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