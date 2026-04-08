John Kpikpi supports Taviefe youth with GH¢5000, calls for unity and new leadership

The presidential candidate for the Progressive Alliance of Ghana (PAG), Dr John Kpikpi, has extended financial support of GH¢5,000 to the Taviefe Youth Association.

This is to support their organisation and ongoing efforts to promote unity and development within the community.

The donation was announced during the Taviefe Youth Easter Homecoming, an event held under the theme “Taviefe Must Unite Again.”

The gathering brought together youth, opinion leaders, and distinguished members of the community to discuss critical issues, including unity, health, business growth, and investment opportunities to improve livelihoods in Taviefe.

According to organisers, the financial support will go a long way towards strengthening the association’s activities and enhancing its capacity to mobilise young people towards community-driven initiatives.

It also reflects growing stakeholder interest in supporting youth-led development efforts within the area.

Addressing the gathering, John Kpikpi observed what he described as a deep and genuine desire among the people for unity and progress, noting that such a collective yearning signals a turning point for the community.

“What I pick up is that there is a thirst and a hunger for unity and development in the town. And when you see such hunger, you can know that this is coming from God… and because it is a desire from God, He himself will fulfil it,” he stated.

He explained that the strong longing for togetherness among the youth and the broader community should not be taken lightly, as it presents an opportunity for Taviefe to rebuild broken relationships and forge a common path toward development.

He expressed confidence that if the people remain committed to this vision, the town will witness renewed love, cooperation, and a stronger sense of belonging.

Dr Kpikpi further drew a connection between the theme of unity and the Easter celebration, stressing that the season represents a powerful message of reconciliation, forgiveness, and restoration—values he believes are essential for the community at this stage.

“The Easter that we are celebrating is about that very thing… He brought forgiveness, He brought peace, and when we receive this and extend it to one another, then we shall see a new day and a new beginning,” he said.

He elaborated that many of the divisions and challenges confronting communities often stem from unresolved conflicts and past grievances, and that embracing forgiveness as demonstrated during Easter could pave the way for healing and a fresh start.

According to him, individuals' willingness to let go of past hurts and extend peace to one another will be critical to building a united Taviefe.

Beyond unity, Dr Kpikpi emphasised the importance of a mindset shift among the youth, urging them to adopt what he described as “new thinking” as the foundation for transformation.

He noted that the kind of future the community seeks to build will largely depend on the attitudes, values, and decisions of its people.

He highlighted integrity as a key pillar of this transformation, calling on both workers and employers within the community to uphold truthfulness and honesty in their daily activities.

He stressed that ethical conduct in workplaces—from drivers and traders to business owners and professionals—would significantly help build trust and attract growth and opportunities.

Touching on leadership, Dr Kpikpi called for a new approach that prioritises service and accountability, insisting that the community's future depends on the kind of leaders it chooses.

“We need leaders who love and care for their people—leaders who lead for the people instead of for themselves. I urge you to look for leadership at that level,” he added.

He encouraged the youth to be intentional in identifying and supporting leaders who demonstrate genuine concern for the welfare of the people, noting that selfless leadership will be key to sustaining development and unity in the long term.

The Taviefe Youth Easter Homecoming forms part of broader efforts by the association to reconnect members of the community, particularly the youth, and to create a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and collective action toward development.

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