US, Iran fail to reach peace agreement after marathon talks in Pakistan

Vice President JD Vance said the US and Iran failed to strike a peace deal to end the six-week war rocking the Middle East, blaming Tehran’s refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions — leaving uncertainty over whether fighting will resume.

Vance delivered the quick-hit update after 21 hours of grueling negotiations in Pakistan, noting meaningful discussions were held with Iran but none that brokered a deal on terms laid out by the US.

“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” Vance told reporters in Islamabad.

“And I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America. They have chosen not to accept our terms. So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement.”

He said a major sticking point was Iran’s refusal to agree to not develop a nuclear weapon or even seeking the tools to build one, insisting the US needed an “affirmative commitment” on the issue.

“That is the core goal of the president of the United States,” he added. “And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations.”

Throughout the hours-long talks, very few details were made available — leaving the world to speculate about what would come from the past six weeks of war.

For weeks, the two sides have been far apart on negotiations, with the Iranians demanding total sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the right to enrich uranium, no limits on their ballistic missiles program and reparations for infrastructure damaged in the war.

The Trump administration’s top priorities are to reopen the strait to allow oil to again flow freely and crushing Iran’s nuclear enrichment program to stop them from building a nuclear bomb.

“We were quite accommodating,” Vance said, adding that President Trump told him to “make your best effort” to strike a deal “in good faith.”

“We did that, and unfortunately, we weren’t able to make any headway. We leave here with a very simple protocol, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.”

The vice president said he was in “constant communication” with Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the all-night talks, saying they spoke about a dozen times.

Both Trump and Rubio were attending UFC 327 in Miami when Vance made his announcement.

Vance ignored The Post’s questions about whether the two-week cease-fire is over and the war is back on.

It remains unclear whether fighting in the Middle East, which began on Feb. 28, will resume.

Shortly before Vance’s brief three-minute update, the Iranians posted on X that they “will not forgive the heinous crimes” committed by the US and the “Zionist regime,” referring to Israel.

“We have not forgotten and will not forget the experience of America’s breaches of promise and malicious acts,” the nation said in a statement.

“Nothing can or should deter us from pursuing our great historical mission toward our beloved homeland and noble Iranian civilization. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to utilize all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country’s well-being.”

“The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran’s legitimate rights and interests,” the statement said.

They said discussions included the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, the lifting of sanctions, a complete end to the war, and “the nuclear issue.”

“The heavy loss of our great elders, dear ones, and fellow countrymen has made our resolve to pursue the Iranian nation’s interests and rights firmer than ever before.”

Andrea Stricker, deputy director and research fellow for Foundation for Defending Democracy’s Nonproliferation Program, told The Post Saturday that she wasn’t surprised the nuclear issue was at the heart of the failed talks, adding she believes the cease-fire will now “collapse.”

Uranium enrichment and maintaining a nuclear weapons pathway are intrinsically tied to the ideology of the regime,” Stricker said

“This shows the US is not negotiating with chastened regime pragmatists, but the same old Islamic Republic. The cease-fire is likely going to collapse unless the regime has an eleventh hour turnaround in its approach.

“The US team meant business and did not budge on their nuclear red lines, and should be commended.”

The lengthy negotiations marked the first time in more than a decade the Americans and Iranians were in the same room for talks — since the Obama administration negotiated the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Vance was joined by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner at the luxury Serena Hotel in Pakistan’s capital city, where they met with an Iranian delegation led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Israel and Lebanon have separate peace talks planned for next week at the State Department in Washington, DC

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