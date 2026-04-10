JoyNews Impact Maker, Williams Akongbabre, presents award to people of Bawku West

Educator and Creative Arts advocate, Williams Ayaaba Akongbabre, has presented his recent award from the JoyNews Impact Makers' Awards to the people of Bawku West District and Upper East Region.

Mr Akongbabre, known for equipping many students and teachers with innovative learning resources, was honoured in the Education Category of the 2025 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards for his outstanding contributions to education in Ghana.

His widely used “Action Packs” and Creative Arts textbooks, endorsed by the Upper West Regional Education Office, have helped bridge critical gaps in the teaching and learning of Creative Arts, particularly in underserved communities.

Over the years, through his NGO, Relcaso Ghana, Akongbabre’s self-teaching guides have simplified Creative Arts education, making it more accessible to both educators and learners across the country.

His work, largely driven through Relcaso Ghana and Willi-Gif College of Arts and Technology, which he also owns, reflects a strong commitment to improving education outcomes, especially for vulnerable children.

Williams Ayaaba Akongbabre is based in Wa, Upper West Region, but hails from the Bawku West District, Upper East Region.

He recently returned to his home region to present his award to the people through the Bawku West District Chief Executive, James Ayamwego.

Speaking during a brief ceremony to present the award, Williams Ayaaba Akongbabre expressed gratitude and dedicated the recognition to his roots and the people who shaped his journey.

“I stand here today with a heart full of gratitude and humility in sharing, in part, the JoyNews Impact Makers Award with the people of Zebilla, Kusaug, and the region at large,” he said.

He emphasised that the recognition was a collective honour, adding, “This recognition is not mine alone. It is a shared honour that belongs to the people of Kusaug, the land that raised me, nurtured me, and shaped my values and destiny.”

He also used the opportunity to call for greater collaboration toward community development.

“To the youth, I say, your background does not limit you. Your dreams are valid. And your impact is possible. Together, we can scale our impact and build a better future for Kusaug and for Ghana,” he stated.

Accepting the presentation, the District Chief Executive for Bawku West, James Ayamwego, commended Mr. Akongbabre for his consistency and dedication to community development.

“You have once again made us proud by winning this award, and also for making time to present it to us as a district. This demonstrates your strong sense of belonging and commitment to the people,” he said.

Mr Ayamwego noted that the district was not surprised by the recognition, describing the award as a testament to Mr Akongbabre’s passion and sustained impact in the education sector.

“You have been very consistent in your work, ensuring that you create real impact in society. This recognition is well deserved,” he added.

He further applauded JoyNews for instituting the awards scheme, which he said plays a vital role in identifying and celebrating individuals dedicated to community development and social impact.

The DCE expressed optimism that the award would serve as a stepping stone for even greater achievements, not only for Mr Akongbabre but also for the district and the nation at large.

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