JUSAG President calls for investment in judiciary at Supreme court@150 Launch

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Samuel Afotey Otu, has called for increased investment in human resources and technology within the judiciary, stressing that the strength of Ghana’s justice system depends heavily on the people who support it behind the scenes.
Speaking at the launch of the Supreme Court at 150 celebration on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Mr Otu underscored the often-overlooked role of judicial staff in sustaining the efficiency and integrity of the courts.
“Behind every landmark judgement is the silent but vital support of hardworking staff who keep the wheels of justice turning,” he said.
His remarks come at a time when Ghana’s judiciary is under increasing pressure to improve access to justice, reduce case backlogs, and modernise court processes through digital reforms.
Mr. Otu urged policymakers and stakeholders to prioritise reforms that strengthen institutional capacity, noting that the future of the justice system will depend on sustained investment in personnel, innovation, and working conditions.
“As we look into the future, we must continue to invest in people, innovation, and better conditions of service for judicial staff and judges,” he stated.
He also highlighted the importance of digital transformation, arguing that expanding technology-driven solutions would enhance efficiency and improve service delivery across the judicial system.
“We must strengthen institutional capacity, deepen digital transformation, and ensure the welfare of all who work in the justice system,” he added.
According to him, a well-resourced and motivated workforce is critical to maintaining public trust in the courts, particularly as expectations for transparency and timely justice continue to grow.
The Supreme Court at 150 celebration marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s legal history, offering an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the judiciary and the reforms required to meet future demands.
Latest Stories
-
Black Panther star Aba Arthur champions authentic storytelling at Ohemaa Project masterclass
43 seconds
-
AFRIWOCC rebrands to AFRYWOCC, signalling new phase for inclusive climate action in Africa
1 minute
-
Men must learn to accept wives who earn more – Uncle Ebo Whyte
3 minutes
-
Meghan says she was ‘most trolled person in the world’
7 minutes
-
Wave of Russian drone and missile attacks kill at least 16 in Ukraine
7 minutes
-
Roverman Productions wins “Best Stage Design” at TheatreMania Africa Awards
9 minutes
-
Cool Hand Luke actress Joy Harmon dies aged 87
10 minutes
-
Wanted activist arrested in South Africa over support for Benin coup plot
10 minutes
-
Cassona Global donates advanced CT scanner to DIMER Health Services in Ashanti Region
11 minutes
-
Over 7,000 displaced in Nawuhugu/Kolick conflict in Gushegu district
12 minutes
-
Experts push for consumer-led healthcare reforms at inaugural Consumer Health Week
17 minutes
-
When time fails journalism: The quiet cost of delayed events in Ghana
18 minutes
-
Delegation by law, not by favour: A constitutional defence of Ghana’s special prosecutor
18 minutes
-
Chieftaincy under scrutiny: What Nana Osae Ntifo’s arrest means for traditional authority and family legacy
35 minutes
-
Supreme Court@150: Chief Justice pushes for modern, accessible justice system
40 minutes