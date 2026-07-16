Justice Atuguba questions the benefit of 275 MPs

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice William Atuguba has questioned the rationale behind the continuous increase in the number of parliamentary seats in Ghana, saying that the country gains little from maintaining 275 Members of Parliament while the cost to the taxpayer continues to rise.

Speaking at the memorial lecture held in Parliament in honour of the late Justice Daniel Francis Annan, a former Speaker of Parliament and Chief Justice, Justice Atuguba said Ghana should reconsider whether expanding Parliament serves the interests of ordinary citizens.

Paying tribute to Justice Annan, he praised the late statesman for his contribution to Ghana's democratic development and the country's early constitutional governance on Thursday, July 16.

On the size of Parliament, Justice Atuguba endorsed comments by former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who had previously argued against creating additional parliamentary constituencies.

"I also want to acknowledge the stance of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who said that it is not necessary to create more parliamentary seats," he said.

"I don't know why a small country like Ghana has moved from about 100 Members of Parliament to 270 and now 275. For what reason and purpose? What is the true benefit to the people from this kind of thing?"

Justice Atuguba said that increasing the number of MPs only places a greater financial burden on the state without delivering corresponding benefits to citizens.

He also expressed concern over what he described as a growing culture of political patronage, saying personal connections have become more important than merit in many aspects of national life.

"To be as blunt as I usually am, because I think truth engenders good results, manipulation, opportunism, manoeuvring and connections pull a nation down. Everybody is bound to suffer from it in one way or the other," he stated.

The retired judge further criticised the conduct of some politicians during election campaigns, accusing them of becoming inaccessible after winning office.

According to him, politicians often portray themselves as ordinary citizens while seeking votes, only to distance themselves from the electorate once elections are over.

"Elections are coming, and the politicians are free with everybody. They drink palm wine, pound fufu and wash clothes. They become more than people for the people," he said.

"But as soon as the results come, their calls will not be picked up either by the ministers or MPs. What kind of life is this?"

Justice Atuguba said such behaviour undermines public confidence in the country's democratic system and weakens the relationship between elected leaders and the people they represent.

"Just a day before, we were all one. Today, victory has come, and you have changed. Is that how it should be?" he asked.

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