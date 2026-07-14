Justice Kofi Bimpeh appointed Head of Office for Ghana-NRW University Alliance

The Ghana-NRW University Alliance is pleased to announce the appointment of Justice Kofi Bimpeh as the new Head of Office of the Ghana-NRW University Alliance in Accra, Ghana.

In his new role, Mr. Bimpeh will lead the Alliance's operations in Ghana, serving as the principal liaison between universities in Ghana and the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

He will oversee strategic partnerships, facilitate academic and research collaborations, support student and staff mobility, and strengthen institutional engagement between higher education institutions in both regions.

The Accra office serves as the Alliance's central point of contact for researchers, students, and university partners, advancing the shared goal of fostering academic excellence and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Bimpah said, "I am honoured to serve as Head of Office for the Ghana-NRW University Alliance in Ghana. I believe this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to deepen collaboration between our universities, promote innovation, and create new opportunities for students, researchers, and academic institutions.

"I look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to advance impactful, mutually beneficial collaborations between Ghana and North Rhine-Westphalia."

The Ghana-NRW University Alliance is a consortium of universities from North Rhine-Westphalia coordinated by the University of Cologne.

The Alliance promotes academic cooperation with universities in Ghana through research partnerships, student and staff exchanges, joint projects, and international networking, contributing to sustainable higher education collaboration between both regions.

As Head of Office, Mr. Bimpeh will work closely with universities, government agencies, funding organisations, industry, and development partners to expand the Alliance's impact and strengthen the growing academic relationship between Ghana and North Rhine-Westphalia.

About Justice Kofi Bimpeh

As a trained journalist, Mr. Bimpeh brings extensive experience in strategic communication, international collaboration, higher education engagement, and media development.

He holds a Master's degree in International Media Studies from DW Akademie in collaboration with the University of Bonn and Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences in Germany and a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies (with a focus on Journalism) from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication).

Throughout his career, he has worked across academia, international development, media, marketing and corporate communications, contributing to initiatives that promote knowledge exchange, institutional partnerships, digital innovation, and public engagement.

His professional background positions him well to advance the Alliance's mission of strengthening educational and research cooperation between Ghana and NRW.

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