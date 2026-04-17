KGL Group, lead sponsor of World-Meets-in-Ghana Dinner Ball, pays GH₵153m tax to GRA

Audio By Carbonatix
KGL Group, the lead sponsor of the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball, has paid GH₵153 million in corporate income tax to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), underscoring its continued commitment to tax compliance and national development.
The presentation took place in Accra on Thursday, April 16, where the company reaffirmed its position as a responsible corporate entity consistently meeting its fiscal obligations.
Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, said the company sees tax payment as a civic responsibility and a form of national contribution rather than a burden on business operations.
“At KGL Group, we create value, and we share that value responsibly. Paying tax is not a burden; it is our contribution from what we have achieved as a business operating in this country. It is how we give back to the community that makes our success possible,” he stated.
He further disclosed that the company made total direct payments of GH₵350 million to the state in 2025, including GH₵180 million remitted to the National Lottery Authority (NLA), stressing that the organisation remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and supporting national revenue mobilisation efforts.
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