7m agribusiness actors demand affordability connectivity

A farmer works on a field amid growing climate stress on Ghana’s agriculture.

Ghana is losing value every single day, not because our farmers are unproductive or our land is infertile, but because our agricultural system is disconnected. Over 7 million farmers processors wake up each morning to an economy where communication itself is a barrier to productivity.

A bold national demand is emerging as the Ghana Chamber of Agribusiness calls on telecom operators to immediately deliver affordable and zero-rated communication services to over seven million agribusiness actors across the country.

At stake is not just farmer convenience, but the future efficiency, productivity, and industrial growth of Ghana’s agricultural economy.

A Silent Crisis: Communication Costs are Holding Agric Back

Across Ghana, millions of actors in the agricultural value chain depend daily on communication to survive, grow and function effectively:

Across Ghana, millions of actors in the agricultural value chain depend daily on communication to survive, grow and function effectively:

Farmers coordinating planting and harvesting cycles

Cooperatives organizing inputs, financing and extension services

Aggregators sourcing volumes

Transporters moving perishable goods

Processors securing raw materials

Yet every call, every message, every megabyte comes at a cost that compounds inefficiency across the entire system.

“We have built roads and invested in inputs, but we are ignoring the most critical modern tool — affordable communication” the Chamber stated.

The Demand: Zero-rated and discounted Agri-communication

The Chamber is calling for a national shift in telecom service design, centered on:

Zero-rated calls and messaging between farmers and associations

Deeply discounted communication across agribusiness networks

Affordable or sponsored data access for agricultural platforms and coordination tools

This is not about handouts. It is about unlocking the productive capacity of over 7 million Ghanaians.

Why This Matters: The Economic Impact

Affordable communication is not a convenience — it is a multiplier of economic value.

1. Faster Coordination, Better Prices

Farmers can organise collectively, reducing exploitation and improving bargaining power.

2. Reduced Post-Harvest Losses

Real-time communication ensures produce moves quickly from farm to market.

3. Stronger Cooperatives

Associations become active economic hubs, not dormant registries.

4. Reliable Supply for Industry

Agro-processors gain consistent raw materials — enabling 24-hour production and export readiness.

5. Rural Economic Activation

Millions of small actors become connected participants in a structured digital economy

From Cost Burden to Economic Infrastructure

The Chamber insists that connectivity must now be treated like:

Roads

Irrigation

Energy

A foundational input for production and growth

Without it, Ghana’s ambition to industrialise agriculture will remain constrained by fragmentation and inefficiency

Telcos Stand to Gain — At Scale

Contrary to concerns, the proposal presents a major commercial opportunity for telecom operators:

Expansion into a 7 million-strong structured user base

Increased mobile money adoption and transaction volumes

Higher customer retention in rural and peri-urban areas

Long-term revenue growth from an activated agricultural economy

“This is not revenue sacrifice — it is market expansion,” the Chamber emphasized

A Call to National Action

The Ghana Chamber of Agribusiness is urging the government to step in and align policy with economic reality.

It is calling on regulators and ministries to recognize agricultural connectivity as economic infrastructure, support frameworks for zero-rated agribusiness communication and drive collaboration between telecom operators and agricultural institutions.

The Cost of Inaction

If communication barriers remain, farmers will continue to operate in isolation, supply chains will remain inefficient, processing industries will face inconsistent inputs, export growth will be limited and rural economies will lag behind

Final Word

Ghana’s agricultural transformation does not depend only on land, labor, or capital.

It depends on connection. Affordable communication for over 7 million agribusiness actors is not a privilege — it is a national economic necessity.

The message is clear. Telcom firms must support agribusiness — not as charity, but as a central pillar of Ghana’s economic transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.