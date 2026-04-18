‘Let’s give him our full support’ – Sannie Daara calls on Ghanaians to back Queiroz

Former Ibrahim Sannie Daara has urged Ghanaians to throw their full support behind newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz as the team prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz, who was officially named head coach on 13 April 2026, has been given a short-term mandate with the immediate responsibility of preparing Ghana for a challenging group-stage campaign in North America. The Black Stars have been drawn against Panama, England and Croatia.

Despite questioning whether the Portuguese tactician can make a major impact within such a limited period, Sannie Daara emphasised that national unity and support will be key to Ghana’s prospects at the tournament.

“I doubt Carlos Queiroz can improve the Black Stars in just three weeks,” he told JoySports.

“I have my serious doubts, but as Ghanaians and people who love this country, we must do whatever we can to ensure the nation succeeds. We can do that by giving unwavering support to the team and providing him with whatever he needs to succeed. If he succeeds, it is Ghanaians who succeed.”

Ghana will kick off their World Cup campaign against Panama on 17 June in Canada.

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