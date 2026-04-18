‘Let’s be measured in our expectations’ — Sannie Daara on Queiroz appointment

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has urged Ghanaians to temper expectations following the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars.

Queiroz, 73, was named head coach on 13 April 2026, replacing Otto Addo, who was dismissed despite guiding Ghana to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While acknowledging Queiroz’s vast experience, Sannie Daara believes expectations must be realistic, warning that the current squad may not yet be ready to compete with the world’s elite.

“We should not overplay our hands in expecting that Carlos Queiroz can instantly take us to the quarter-finals or semi-finals,” he said.

He added that a more honest assessment of the team’s current state is needed, pointing to injuries and the overall depth of the squad.

“We have to minimise our expectations and be honest about where our squad is, the injuries we have and the calibre of players available at the moment — so we don’t raise hopes unnecessarily.

“Let’s be measured in our expectations. Of course, we should push the team to perform above itself, but we must also admit that our squad is not there yet.”

Queiroz has been handed a short-term mandate, with his immediate focus on preparing Ghana for what is expected to be a challenging group stage at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

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