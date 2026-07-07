KNUST student accused of murdering lover on campus appears in court

Daniel Tuffuor, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student accused of murdering his girlfriend, Joana Yabani, has made another appearance in court as legal proceedings continue more than a year after the tragic incident.

Tuffuor, who remains in custody, was brought before the court as the case, which has been marked by several adjournments since it began, continues to make its way through the judicial process.

The repeated delays have reportedly deepened the anguish of Joana’s family, who continue to demand swift justice.

The case dates back to February 27, 2025, when Joana Yabani, a final-year Biological Sciences student at KNUST, was found dead near the university’s Disability and Rehabilitation Centre by campus security personnel during their early morning patrol.

Investigators subsequently reviewed CCTV footage from the area, leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Daniel Tuffuor, who was identified as the prime suspect. Police said he was allegedly captured wearing the same outfit seen in the surveillance footage around the time of the incident.

Joana was alleged to have been strangled, with investigators believing the crime was committed by someone known to her. Tuffuor, who was reportedly her boyfriend, was arrested shortly after the discovery of her body and was first arraigned before the court on February 28, 2025.

Since then, the case has attracted widespread public attention, with many Ghanaians closely following developments and calling for justice for the late student.

The matter remains before the court as prosecutors continue to pursue the case against the accused.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.