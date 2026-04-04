Kobina Atta-Bedi criticises government’s sole-sourced contracts, calls for reform

Management Consultant and Procurement Specialist Kobina Atta-Bedi has criticised the government's procurement practices, particularly in relation to the controversial "Big Push" initiative.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Mr. Atta-Bedi called into question the approval of sole-sourced contracts under the initiative, which has sparked growing public debate.

Atta-Bedi’s comments, made during a panel discussion on public procurement, centred on what he perceived as fundamental flaws in the processes governing public contracts.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the government’s recent push for large-scale infrastructure projects, including the much-discussed Agenda 111, and its reliance on sole-sourcing as a method of awarding contracts.

At the core of Atta-Bedi’s argument was the inconsistency between the government's public statements about procurement and the actual practices being followed. He expressed concern over the discrepancy between the promises made by government officials to avoid certain practices, such as sole-sourcing, and the reality on the ground, where contracts appear to be awarded without competition.

“So if you say you won’t do this and you come and you are doing exactly that, now it has become a question of, oh but you did 100% and we are doing only 40%. Whether it is 40% or it is 80%, 74%, it should not happen,” Mr Atta-Bedi said on Saturday, April 4.

One of Atta-Bedi’s most pointed criticisms was directed at the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), which he accused of misapplying the 41B provision of the Public Procurement Act.

The 41B clause allows for expedited procurement processes in certain emergency situations, but Mr. Atta-Bedi argued that the recent use of this provision was not warranted, particularly in the case of sole-sourced contracts.

“My position as a professional is this. Number one, PPA erred in approving the use of 41B because it doesn’t qualify as 41B,” Atta-Bedi asserted.

He explained that the PPA had failed to properly consult internationally recognised guidelines, such as those provided by the World Bank’s Fast-Track Emergency Procurement (FCCE) framework, which governs emergency procurement practices.

According to Atta-Bedi, the guidelines allow for the speeding up of procurement processes but still require competitive processes, rather than handpicking contractors, which is what he believes has been happening in some of the projects under scrutiny.

“If PPA had minded itself to go to the World Bank’s website, they would have found that the World Bank has a guideline called the FCCE, which guides or directs on how to go about emergency purchases,” Atta-Bedi said.

The FCCE framework is designed to ensure that while procurement processes are expedited, they remain competitive and transparent, preventing any form of preferential treatment or corruption.

Drawing from his own experience leading the procurement for the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, Mr. Atta-Bedi recounted how, during the peak of the pandemic, his team was able to build a fully functioning 100-bed facility despite global supply chain disruptions and the pressing need for quick action.

“We didn’t do single sourcing. I led the procurement. I can give you a report I have. We tendered everything,” he recalled. “I can do a tender at 8 a.m. and close it at 2 p.m. And by 5 p.m., I’m negotiating. And by the next morning, yes. Even the medical equipment that we bought from GE and Grega, we tendered it. I negotiated it. Saved money. We built that facility with less than $8 million.”

Atta-Bedi’s experience during the pandemic serves as a prime example of how competitive procurement can be carried out quickly and efficiently, even under emergency conditions. He pointed to the discrepancy between the efficient handling of urgent procurement during COVID-19 and the inflated costs of more recent projects, such as Agenda 111, which has faced criticism for its high prices and the apparent lack of competitive bidding.

“Listen, when I sit down and I see Agenda 111 and I see a smaller facility going for $21 million and $19 million, I’m asking myself, how do they go about it?” Atta-Bedi said.

Atta-Bedi’s criticism is rooted in the belief that procurement processes can, and should, be conducted transparently, even in times of urgency. He called for the government to align its practices with the FCCE framework, which provides guidelines for emergency procurement but does not compromise on the need for competitive bidding and fairness.

“If you want to make it competitive, you can. And FCCE provides you the framework for doing that,” he said. For Atta-Bedi, there is no excuse for ignoring international best practices when managing public funds.

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