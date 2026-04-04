Sole-sourcing: Mahama has reneged on his promise to amend Public Procurement Act – Tonto

A National Communications Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Tonto, has accused President John Dramani Mahama of failing to honour his promise to reform Ghana’s public procurement system, despite the President’s recent announcement to amend the law.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, he accused Mahama of reneging on his commitment to amend the Public Procurement Act and limit sole sourcing to rare exceptions.

“President Mahama has reneged on his promise that he is going to amend the Public Procurement Act. He is going to make decisions to make sole sourcing a rare exception. And that is why I find it very laughable that today the President is saying, oh, I have seen the documents. I want to ask for it and investigate. Investigate what? he asked.

Tonto argued that actions speak louder than words. He said calling for further investigations into the contracts is insufficient, particularly after Roads Minister Kwame Agbodza had already provided detailed explanations in Parliament.

Tonto also dismissed claims that sole-sourced contracts were awarded in haste.

He pointed out that out of 54 sole-sourced contracts, only one was signed before August 2025, while several were approved as recently as January 2026.

“If urgency was the reason, why are contracts still being signed months later? Your own timeline contradicts your claim,” he said.

President Mahama recently told Civil Society Organisations at the Jubilee House that his government would introduce amendments to the Public Procurement Act to limit single sourcing.

He described single sourcing as a tool to be used “as sparingly as possible” and said he would consult with civil society in drafting the new legislation. The reforms aim to promote greater transparency and ensure proper value for money on state projects.

It follows The Fourth Estate's report, which raised concerns about the extensive use of sole sourcing and potential cost inflation in the current government’s Big Push programme.

According to the publication, 81 contracts valued at over GHS73 billion were awarded via sole sourcing within seven months.

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