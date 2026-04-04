Investigating sole-sourcing claim is an indictment on Roads Minister – Tonto

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza

National Communications Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Tonto, has described President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to investigate sole-sourced contracts as an “indictment” on Roads Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Tonto said the move undermines the credibility of the minister, who had already provided detailed explanations on the contracts in Parliament.

“I find it very, very laughable that today the President is saying, ‘Oh, I have seen these documents. I want to ask for it and investigate. Investigate what?" he asked.

His remarks come after President Mahama directed his office to obtain the full detailed report from The Fourth Estate, following a recent exposé on procurement processes related to contracts awarded under the government’s Big Push programme.

The President promised to investigate the allegations and asked Roads Minister Agbodza to submit a response to the sole-sourcing claims.

The exposé revealed concerns over the extensive use of sole sourcing and potential cost inflation in the Big Push programme, which critics argue undermines transparency and accountability in public spending.

Tonto insisted that the investigation disregards prior clarifications by the Roads Minister, who had appeared in Parliament and delivered a 17-minute explanation of the contracts.

“The Minister came out with his information to the extent of going to Parliament and giving a 17-minute speech. And the President is still coming back to say, irrespective of your 17-minute speech, I still want this issue to be investigated. It’s an indictment on Kwame Agbodza,” Tonto said.

He also dismissed suggestions that the President is being responsive when he asked for the claims to be investigated.

"The President would have been responsive by making sure these issues didn’t happen in the first place. You don’t sit aloof for these instances to occur and then tell us that you don’t trust the responses of your Roads Minister enough that you are going to do further investigation,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.