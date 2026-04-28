Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation partners NCCE to promote responsible citizenship

In a significant step towards strengthening civic responsibility and value-based education in Ghana, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation (KATF), a leading character education organization in Ghana, have partnered to nurture a generation of responsible, ethical and actively engaged citizens.



The partnership brings together NCCE’s mandate of promoting civic awareness and civic values with the practical, behaviour-focused approach of character education.

At a time when the need for integrity, responsibility and active citizenship is increasingly critical, the partnership is aimed at leveraging the Commission’s in-school youth-based platforms to reach a wider sector of the population, precisely students, enabling them to be part of the solutions to societal problems.



The Deputy Chairman in charge of General Services, Mr. Victor Brobbey ( Esq.), welcomed the initiative and affirmed the Commission’s readiness to work with the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation to engender civic consciousness among the youth.



Similarly, the Executive Director of the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation, Mr. Sheriff Arthur-Daniels, expressed his appreciation and reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to the cause.



The partnership is built on a common goal, to integrate civic education with character development in a way that goes beyond knowledge acquisition to actual behaviour change. By working together, both institutions aim to instill core civic values such as respect, honesty, responsibility and patriotism, particularly among students and youth.

Through this partnership, both parties will ensure that the shared goals and objectives are achieved for the benefit of society.



Present at the signing ceremony were the Commission Secretary, Mrs. Lucille Hewlett Annan, Esq., the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Ms. Rita Amparbin, together with other senior officials of the Commission.

Accompanying the Executive Director of the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation was the Head of Programs, Mrs. Maria Bankas Abalo.



As part of the partnership, the two organizations will jointly implement a range of initiatives anchored around the Kofi A. Tawiah Good Citizenship Challenge (GCC), a flagship platform designed to translate civic knowledge and values into practical action among young people.

Through this partnership, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) will offer guidance on civic education themes and constitutional content relevant to GCC, while also participating in the joint review of civic and character education materials to ensure accuracy and national relevance.



The partnership will further strengthen school and community engagement by involving NCCE officers as guest speakers during awards ceremonies, as well as participating in joint sensitization sessions in selected schools.

The partnership seeks to create a more coordinated, practical and far-reaching approach to promoting responsible citizenship and character development across schools and communities.



Although the partnership is in its early stages, it holds strong potential for long-term impact, particularly through the Kofi A. Tawiah Good Citizenship Challenge (GCC) as a central implementation platform. By integrating NCCE’s civic education expertise into GCC activities, the initiative is expected to deepen students’ understanding of constitutional and civic values while encouraging the practical demonstration of character traits such as responsibility, respect, integrity, etc.

Through GCC, young people will not only learn about good citizenship but also actively practice it through structured activities, competitions and community engagements. This approach is anticipated to lead to improved attitudes and behaviours among students, increased civic awareness in schools and communities and stronger youth participation in national development processes.

With the partnership now in place, both organizations are set to roll out collaborative activities through upcoming editions of the Good Citizenship Challenge (GCC). Plans are underway to expand GCC outreach to more schools and districts, with enhanced participation from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at both national and local levels.



The partnership will also explore opportunities to strengthen GCC delivery through innovative approaches, including broader stakeholder engagement, integration with national civic campaigns and the introduction of more interactive learning experiences for students.



As the Kofi A. Tawiah Good Citizenship Challenge continues to grow, it will serve as a key vehicle for scaling the impact of this partnership across the country.

The newly signed partnership between the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation (KATF) represents a strategic step forward in promoting responsible citizenship in Ghana. By leveraging the Good Citizenship Challenge (GCC) as a practical platform for engagement, the partnership aims at fostering real behavioural change among young people.

As implementation begins, GCC is expected to play a pivotal role in translating shared values into action, helping to build a generation that is not only informed about civic responsibilities but committed to living them out. Ultimately, this partnership sets the stage for a more values-driven society grounded in integrity, active citizenship and collective responsibility.

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