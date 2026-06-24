Kumasi soccer fans upbeat about Ghana’s progress at 2026 World Cup after Black Stars, England stalemate

Football enthusiasts in Kumasi say the Black Stars' draw against England has restored confidence in the squad, with many insisting Ghana is now ready for any challenge at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars held England to a pulsating goalless draw in their second Group L match of the tournament at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on Wednesday.

For fans in the Ashanti Region, the result demonstrated the team's growth and resilience, with many expressing satisfaction with the performance.

"People were not expecting that performance from our players. They were up against an England team with Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and other quality players. When you compare that to Ghana, many thought England would dominate, but our boys fought hard and earned the result. It was an excellent performance," said Francis, a supporter who watched the match on the KNUST campus.

"That draw has boosted our confidence as Ghanaians. I think we are seeing another generation similar to the Abedi Pele era. The coach is very tactical. Initially, England were controlling the game and it seemed Ghana would struggle, but in the second half there was a different energy from the players. I hope that, with this level of performance, Ghana can go far in the World Cup," said Ernest Arthur, a teacher at KNUST.

Another football fan added: "Our boys did well and, God willing, they will continue to bring us joy. We saw discipline, energy and belief against England. Those qualities have not always been evident. If they maintain this attitude, I believe Ghana can go far in the tournament and make the nation proud."

Several fans also praised head coach Carlos Queiroz for the tactical discipline he has instilled in the team and called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain him for the long term.

"The coach is very tactical and understands the players. You could see the game plan. We defended well, transitioned quickly and remained composed under pressure. That is good coaching. The GFA should keep him for the long term so he can build a stable team without interference," said Isaac Gyan.

Another supporter, Akosua Mensah of Kejetia Market, shared a similar view.

"We have had too many short-term coaches. Carlos Queiroz understands the Black Stars players and the players trust him. If the GFA wants Ghana to compete consistently at the highest level, it should support him with a long-term project and give him time to build a team capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations," she said.

The stalemate ranks among Ghana's most impressive results against a top European side in recent years.

The Black Stars head into their final Group L match against Croatia knowing qualification for the Round of 32 remains within reach.

Ghana have accumulated four points from their opening two matches after defeating Panama 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with England. The results leave Carlos Queiroz's side second in the group, level on points with England and one point ahead of Croatia.

Victory guarantees qualification

The most straightforward route to qualification is victory over Croatia.

A win in Philadelphia on Saturday would move Ghana to seven points and guarantee a place in the Round of 32. Depending on England's result against Panama, the Black Stars could also finish top of Group L.

A draw would also be enough

Ghana's position means a draw against Croatia would also secure qualification.

A point would move the Black Stars to five points, leaving Croatia on four and guaranteeing Ghana at least second place in the group and a place in the knockout stage.

Defeat may still not end Ghana's campaign

Even a loss would not necessarily eliminate Ghana from the tournament.

Under the expanded 48-team World Cup format, the top two teams in each group qualify automatically, while the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups also advance to the Round of 32.

If Ghana lose to Croatia, they would remain on four points and could finish third if England avoid defeat against Panama. Four points has historically been a strong tally for a third-placed team and could still be enough to secure one of the best third-place qualification spots, depending on results elsewhere.

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