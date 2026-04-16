Late-night eating, prevention, and the case for nutrition in primary health care

President, John Dramani Mahama

Recent public remarks by the President, John Dramani Mahama, have drawn renewed national attention to the importance of preventive health and healthier lifestyle practices, particularly in relation to late-night eating habits.

During the launch of the Free Primary Health Care Initiative, the President cautioned against consuming heavy meals late in the evening, noting:

“Please, by 7 PM, eat your dinner and don’t eat again. If you are hungry, just pick a cup of tea or something. Don’t eat any heavy food.”

These remarks underscore a critical public health concern: dietary habits and lifestyle choices are major drivers of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which continue to place a growing burden on Ghana’s healthcare system.

The Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (GAND) affirms that:

• Meal timing significantly influences metabolic, digestive, and sleep health

• Consuming earlier, lighter evening meals supports long-term well-being and productivity

However, while public awareness is important, it is not sufficient to drive sustained behaviour change at scale.

There must be a deliberate and prioritised integration of dietitians and nutritionists into primary health care facilities nationwide. Access to qualified nutrition professionals at the primary care level is essential to translate awareness into practical, sustained lifestyle change.

Policy Call-to-Action

As Ghana advances its Free Primary Health Care initiative, GAND strongly advocates for:

• Priority integration of dietitians and nutritionists into all primary health care facilities nationwide

• Strategic recruitment, posting, and retention of nutrition professionals as a core component of preventive health services

• Recognition of nutrition care as a fundamental pillar of NCD prevention, alongside screening, physical activity promotion, and health education

Why This Matters

Strengthening nutrition services within primary care will:

• Reduce the burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases

• Lower long-term healthcare costs

• Improve population health outcomes and national productivity

Nutrition is prevention. Prevention requires professionals. Integrating nutrition care strengthens Ghana’s health system.

The Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics remains committed to supporting evidence-based policies that promote healthier lifestyles and sustainable health outcomes for all Ghanaians.

https://www.myjoyonline.com/mahama-jokes-about-late-night-banku-as-he-urges-healthier-lifestyles/

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.