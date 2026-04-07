Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning

Legendary manager Mircea Lucescu has died at the age of 80, five days after stepping down as Romania's head coach.

Lucescu resigned on Thursday after falling ill before a training session.

He received treatment in hospital after reportedly, suffering a heart attack on Friday morning.

"The Romanian Football Federation expresses its boundless regret following the death of the one who was, is and will remain an absolute legend: Mircea Lucescu," the country's federation said in a statement.

"Our football loses not only a brilliant tactician, but a mentor, a visionary, and a national symbol who carried the tricolour to the highest peaks of global success."

He managed Romania between 1981 and 1986, then returned for a second spell in charge in 2024.

His last game in charge was a 1-0 play-off defeat by Turkey on 26 March that meant Romania missed out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Lucescu also took charge of Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit St Petersburg, Dynamo Kyiv and Turkey in a long and varied managerial career that began 47 years ago at Corvinul Hunedoara.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Mircea Lucescu, the winning manager of our Uefa Super Cup and 15th Turkish league titles. Rest in peace Luce, we will never forget you," Galatasaray posted on X.

Inter Milan said: "The entire Inter family mourn the passing of Mircea Lucescu and extend heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

As a player, Lucescu made 64 appearances for Romania and captained his country at the 1970 World Cup.

"It is a black day for Romania and for world football. A man who lived through and for football in every second of his existence has left us," said Romanian Football Federation president Razvan Burleanu.

"Mircea Lucescu was not just a coach, but a life teacher for entire generations of players. He was a man who loved this sport more than anything in life, and his impact on our football is immeasurable."

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