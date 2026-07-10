Lele Group donates 1,000 relief packages to flood victims in Tema West

Lele Group has donated 1,000 relief packages to families affected by the recent floods in the Tema West Municipality as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The donation follows the devastating floods that affected several communities across the Greater Accra Region, including 11 electoral areas within the Tema West Municipality.

Each relief package contained essential food items to help ease the burden on households displaced or affected by the disaster.

The items were presented by the Chief Executive Officer of Lele Group, Hussein Jaber, and received on behalf of the municipality by the Tema West Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Kweku Nana Tatantu.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Jaber commended NADMO for its efforts in coordinating relief support for affected communities and expressed the company's commitment to supporting vulnerable families during difficult times.

He said Lele Group was pleased to contribute to the humanitarian response through the donation.

Receiving the items, Mr Tatantu thanked the company for its timely intervention and assured the management of Lele Group that the relief packages would be distributed to the affected households.

The donation forms part of Lele Group's ongoing commitment to improving the well-being of communities, in line with its brand promise: "Lele – Tasty Foods, Happy Family."

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