Let’s begin trial in absentia against Ofori-Atta if necessary – PAC Vice Chair

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah

The Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called on the government and prosecuting authorities to expedite processes toward the prosecution of former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta.

Davis Ansah Opoku argued that legal proceedings should not be delayed by his absence from the country.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 16, Mr Opoku said Ofori-Atta’s reported acquisition of permanent residency status in the United States should not shield him from accountability under Ghanaian law if authorities believe he has questions to answer.

“Even a foreigner, somebody who is not of Ghanaian descent, when he commits a crime in our land, the person is punishable by Ghanaian laws,” he said.

“The fact that somebody has gone for American citizenship or has gone for a green card does not mean that we cannot punish the person,” he added.

Mr Opoku stressed that if state authorities have evidence against the former Finance Minister, he should make himself available to respond to the allegations.

“If Ken Ofori-Atta has answers to answer, I think that he needs to avail himself to the authorities of state and answer them,” he stated.

He noted that Ofori-Atta occupied one of the most important positions in government and therefore had a responsibility to account for decisions taken during his tenure if questions are raised by investigative bodies.

“We entrusted a very key institution into his hands, the Ministry of Finance. If the authorities feel that there are answers that ought to be given, I think that we all must avail ourselves of doing that,” he said.

The PAC Vice Chairman further argued that Ghana should not wait indefinitely for Ofori-Atta’s return before commencing legal proceedings.

He suggested that prosecutors consider a trial in absentia if circumstances permit under the law.

“The bit about waiting for Ken Ofori-Atta to come before he is prosecuted, I find it a bit problematic because we can try him in absentia. Even in his absence, something can be done,” he said.

Mr Opoku also expressed confidence that international cooperation could be secured if Ghanaian authorities present credible evidence to support any case against the former minister.

“Once I am sure the American authorities also get to see evidence that is readily available for everybody to verify on their own, they may also believe what the state is saying,” he noted.

He therefore urged the state to commence the necessary legal processes without delay if it believes a prosecutable case exists.

“Let the process start. If the state feels that there is something that Ken Ofori-Atta has to answer to, they need to start the process,” he said.

His comments come amid ongoing discussions surrounding the former Finance Minister’s legal status following reports that a U.S. immigration court granted him permanent residency, a development that has sparked debate over its implications for ongoing investigations and potential prosecutions in Ghana.

While Ofori-Atta’s legal team has maintained that he has not been formally notified of any criminal charges in Ghana, calls continue from some quarters for investigative and prosecutorial processes to proceed without undue delay.

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