Level 100 students raise concerns over delayed ‘No-Fees-Stress’ refunds

Some Level 100 students under the 2026 beneficiary batch of the government’s no-fees-stress policy say they have yet to receive reimbursement for fees paid at the beginning of the academic year, more than a year after the initiative was introduced.

The policy was designed to ease the financial burden on first-year students in public tertiary institutions by refunding academic fees to applicants who successfully complete the required process through the government’s designated portal.

However, some students say that despite fulfilling all application requirements, the promised refunds have not been disbursed, leaving many families under financial strain as institutions prepare to reopen for the next academic term.

The affected students are therefore calling on the government to provide clear timelines for the disbursement process and improve communication regarding the status of payments.

One student said the delay had become a major concern for his family, explaining that his parents had taken a loan in anticipation of the reimbursement.

According to him, the family expected the refund to help repay debts incurred to cover tuition fees and other essential expenses, but they have yet to receive any official communication regarding the payment.

Another student also expressed concern over the delay, noting that many parents had relied on the government’s promise of reimbursement when making arrangements to pay their children’s fees.

The concerns come as the no-fees-stress policy remains one of the government’s flagship interventions aimed at expanding access to tertiary education and reducing the financial burden on first-year students.

The affected students are urging the government to expedite the process to ensure beneficiaries receive the funds before the next semester begins.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.