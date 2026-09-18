LSE deepens Ghana ties with Accra leadership conference

A senior delegation from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has concluded a three-day visit to Ghana, laying the groundwork for stronger institutional ties and confirming plans to host its flagship African leadership conference in Accra next year.

The four-member team, led by LSE Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Eric Neumayer, held talks with prominent Ghanaian alumni and academic figures between 9 and 11 September.

The visit aimed to strengthen connections with the LSE graduates and outline upcoming university initiatives in the region. Among these are an upcoming visit by LSE President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Larry Kramer, as well as the decision to bring the Programme for African Leadership (PfAL) conference to Ghana next year.

Established in 2012, PfAL provides leadership training to African graduates studying in London. Hosting its annual conference in Accra denotes a pivotal moment in the university's strategy to expand its physical presence and engagement across the continent.

The visit offered an opportunity to gain deeper insight into local priorities and explore avenues for a more meaningful, long-term engagement with Ghana.

The university shares a long history with Ghana. Three former Ghanaian presidents, Kwame Nkrumah, Hilla Limann, and John Atta Mills studied at the London institution, while former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan visited the school on multiple occasions to address students and deliver lectures.

During the visit, the delegation met several high-profile Ghanaian figures. These included former Attorney General and current Council of State member Betty Mould-Iddrisu, who graduated from LSE in 1977, as well as Casely Ato Coleman, co-lead of the LSE Global Black Alumni Network, and Seidu Sakara Foster, president of the LSE Ghana Alumni Association.

Other alumni present included legal academic Gertrude Naa Amorkor Armah, diplomat and economist Ivor Agyeman-Duah, WaterAid Ghana Country Director Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, award winnig journalist Evans Mensah, Ashesi University Chief Operating Officer Naa Akwetey, entrepreneur Sefa Gohoho, and former JP Morgan Africa executive Queenie Pokua-Akoto.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, also attended the gatherings as an LSE parent.

Professor Neumayer was accompanied on the delegation by Ben Plummer-Powell, Chief Philanthropy and Global Engagement Officer, Sarah Cook, Director of Leadership Philanthropy, and Corey Moore, Senior Executive Officer.

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