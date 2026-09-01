Mahama must show stronger leadership in galamsey fight – Prof. Bokpin

Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to take stronger and more decisive action against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

His call follows the death of seven illegal miners after a mining pit collapsed at Asaman Tamfoe in the Atewa East District of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The incident, which occurred at about 11:00 p.m., reportedly involved miners who were working underground in search of gold.

The latest tragedy has heightened concerns over the continued loss of lives associated with illegal mining activities across the country.

Figures from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) indicate that about 30 people have died in mining-related incidents across mining districts in the Eastern Region since the beginning of 2026.

Prof. Bokpin acknowledged what he described as President Mahama’s successes in other areas but argued that the government must demonstrate the same level of commitment in tackling the galamsey crisis.

“The President has done quite well in many other aspects of this economy and society. I recognise that. But the point I’m making is that a good leader, an effective leader, does not choose where he or she wants to succeed. You don’t lead based on convenience,” he said.

He noted that the strong electoral mandate secured by President Mahama in the 2024 general election reflected the confidence Ghanaians had placed in his leadership and, consequently, the expectations that came with it.

“If you look at the election results of 2024, there is so much hope and confidence in President Mahama. You can see it in the results. So, to whom much is given by way of votes, much is also expected,” Prof. Bokpin said.

The economist said his criticism was intended to encourage the President to intensify efforts against illegal mining, stressing that he remained confident that Mr Mahama had the capacity to address the problem.

“So when we say there’s no leadership here, we want to stir up the President to go the extra mile because he cannot fail us. President Mahama cannot fail us,” he stressed.

Prof. Bokpin warned that any further delay in confronting illegal mining would worsen the situation and make it increasingly difficult for the country to reverse the damage being caused to lives and the environment.

“Because the more we fail on this matter, the harder it’s going to be to win it. You delay a day, a week, a month, a year, it’s going to be harder to win that fight,” he cautioned.

He further argued that leadership must be demonstrated on all major national challenges, particularly those with consequences that could become irreversible.

“And leadership must respond when it matters most. I hold this position because I believe that the President has shown leadership in certain areas of this economy and the rest of them. But as a leader, you don’t pick and choose where you want to succeed. The whole country is in your hands,” Prof. Bokpin added.

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