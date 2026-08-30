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Mahama returns from Angola after AU extraordinary summit

  30 August 2026 9:31pm
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President John Mahama has returned to Ghana after participating in the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Luanda, Angola.

The summit brought together African leaders to deliberate on issues of continental importance and strengthen collective efforts towards addressing the challenges confronting the continent.

President Mahama travelled to Luanda as part of Ghana’s participation in the high-level AU meeting, where discussions focused on matters requiring coordinated action among member states.

The President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), and Ghana’s Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Colonel Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (Rtd.).

The President has since returned to Accra to resume his official duties.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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