Mahama should reset his stance on LGBTQ -Clinton Baffour

Audio By Carbonatix
A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Clinton Baffour has called on President John Dramani Mahama to reset his conversation and clarify his administration’s stance on LGBTQ issues.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, Mr Baffour expressed concern that Ghanaians remain uncertain about where the President stands.
He said the current messaging from the presidency is confusing.
According to Baffour, President Mahama has at one time indicated that he and his government would not tolerate LGBTQ activities and indicated that he would ensure that the Anti-LGBTQ Bill becomes law.
Yet, in a separate meeting with civil society at Jubilee House, he said President Mahama reportedly downplayed LGBTQ concerns, stating that the issue is no longer a priority because “it’s not a basic need.”
“The President should reset his position on the issue [LGBTQ]. At one moment, LGBTQ+ matters are described as a matter of interest to the President. At another, they are considered non-priority due to competing basic needs such as education, jobs, and health."
Read also: Do not insult our intelligence
Baffour highlighted an incident involving senior high school teaching manuals that contained content on gender, sexual orientation, and sex, which, according to Baffour, was taught to students before concerns were raised.
He was responding to comments by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communication and MP for Abura‑Asebu‑Kwamankese, on why the bill has not been prioritised.
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