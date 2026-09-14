National

Mahama to honour GAF Engineers Regiment with Order of the Companion of the Volta

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 September 2026 2:18pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to confer the Order of the Volta on the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces for completing the clearing of the right-of-way for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway ahead of schedule.

The Regiment cleared 175.6 kilometres of the route in 19 weeks instead of the 20 weeks allocated for the exercise.

President Mahama announced the honour on Monday, September 14, when the Ghana Armed Forces formally handed over the cleared route to the government at Kwaso in the Ashanti Region.

“In 20 weeks, I’m pleased to announce to the whole country Ghana that our armed forces have accomplished this mission. One week ahead of schedule, they did it in 19 weeks,” the President said.

He noted that the exercise involved clearing a route from Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region to Sewua in the Ashanti Region, including stretches through forests and across rivers and streams.

President Mahama said the Regiment would receive the national honour at the next national honours ceremony, expected to coincide with Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary celebrations.

“I have given instructions that at the next national honours, which we shall do to mark the 70th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Ghana, the engineers regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces shall receive an Order of the Companion of the Volta,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group