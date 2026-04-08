Agona Abodom Asona Abusua Mpanyinfo, Opanyin Kwame Fenni, Opanyin Kojo Buakoh, Opanyin Yaw Minka, Opanyin Kofi Nana, Opanyin Kwame Danful, Opanyin Kwame Eyan, Opanyin Kwame Quaye, Opanyin Kwesi Badu, Branhene Kojo Nyanne, Okyame Kwesi Aban, Mbaakyeame Esi Twemowaa, Mbaakyeame Ama Otowaa, Mbaakyeame Ekuwa Bonkuwa, Obaapanyin Abena Nkansah, Obaapanyin Esi Duraa, Obaapanyin Abena Tawiah, Obaapanyin Adjoa Amoah, Ayipasohene Kwame Abbot and the entire family regret to announce the death of their beloved:

MAXWELL KWAME ODOOM-TSIBU

June 1946 – March 2026

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

THERE WILL BE NO WAKE

BURIAL AND MEMORIAL SERVICE:

Saturday 2nd May, 2026 at 7 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pedu, Cape Coast

INTERNMENT:

Private Ceremony

FINAL FUNERAL RITES:

Cape Coast Stadium

THANKSGIVING SERVICE:

Sunday 3rd May, 2026 at 7 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pedu, Cape Coast

WIFE: Elizabeth Ama Odoom-Tsibu (Deceased)

CHILDREN: Beatrice Tsibu-Yeaboah, Prof. Duku, Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, Wynne Della Porbley, Percy Ama Odoom-Tsibu, Maxwell Kwame Odoom-Tsibu (Jnr.), Afua Odoom-Tsibu and Ellen Tsibu-Yeboah

GRANDCHILDREN: 6

ATTIRE: Saturday – Black and White, Sunday – White

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.