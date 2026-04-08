Audio By Carbonatix
Agona Abodom Asona Abusua Mpanyinfo, Opanyin Kwame Fenni, Opanyin Kojo Buakoh, Opanyin Yaw Minka, Opanyin Kofi Nana, Opanyin Kwame Danful, Opanyin Kwame Eyan, Opanyin Kwame Quaye, Opanyin Kwesi Badu, Branhene Kojo Nyanne, Okyame Kwesi Aban, Mbaakyeame Esi Twemowaa, Mbaakyeame Ama Otowaa, Mbaakyeame Ekuwa Bonkuwa, Obaapanyin Abena Nkansah, Obaapanyin Esi Duraa, Obaapanyin Abena Tawiah, Obaapanyin Adjoa Amoah, Ayipasohene Kwame Abbot and the entire family regret to announce the death of their beloved:
MAXWELL KWAME ODOOM-TSIBU
June 1946 – March 2026
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
THERE WILL BE NO WAKE
BURIAL AND MEMORIAL SERVICE:
Saturday 2nd May, 2026 at 7 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pedu, Cape Coast
INTERNMENT:
Private Ceremony
FINAL FUNERAL RITES:
Cape Coast Stadium
THANKSGIVING SERVICE:
Sunday 3rd May, 2026 at 7 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pedu, Cape Coast
WIFE: Elizabeth Ama Odoom-Tsibu (Deceased)
CHILDREN: Beatrice Tsibu-Yeaboah, Prof. Duku, Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, Wynne Della Porbley, Percy Ama Odoom-Tsibu, Maxwell Kwame Odoom-Tsibu (Jnr.), Afua Odoom-Tsibu and Ellen Tsibu-Yeboah
GRANDCHILDREN: 6
ATTIRE: Saturday – Black and White, Sunday – White
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
13 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
14 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
26 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
31 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
32 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
32 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
33 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
35 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
41 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
41 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
42 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
42 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
47 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
53 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
1 hour