Mensa Otabil launches new book, ‘Leading the Church’, emphasizes governance and leadership transition

Pastor, teacher, and author Mensa Otabil has launched his latest book, 'Leading the Church', positioning it as a vital resource for pastors and church leaders seeking to build strong governance systems and ensure leadership continuity.

The book provides a comprehensive framework for what Pastor Otabil describes as “new and emerging churches,” highlighting that such churches are defined not merely by age, but by their stage of leadership development — particularly the absence of leadership transition beyond a dominant founder.

Reflecting on the challenge many churches face, he noted that prolonged leadership without structured succession planning can hinder institutional stability and delay maturity.

“A new and emerging church is not just about age… it is a church that has not yet transitioned leadership beyond its dominant leader.”

Placing the issue in historical context, Pastor Otabil explained that even churches approaching 50 years remain relatively young within the 2,000-year history of Christianity, and therefore must be intentional about building systems that will outlast current leadership.

Drawing from his personal experience as a church founder, he underscored the importance of clearly defined governance structures — including decision-making processes, leadership roles, and accountability systems.

In Leading the Church, Pastor Otabil explores governance through the lens of over 2,000 years of church history — from Jesus Christ and the early apostles, through the early church, the patristic era, medieval period, the Protestant Reformation, and into the Pentecostal and charismatic movements.

The book also examines the three primary governance frameworks — Episcopal, Presbyterian, and Congregational — and highlights how modern churches often adopt hybrid models suited to their contexts.

“If you want to build a church that lasts, then governance is critical — and it must be rooted in a deeply historical Christian perspective.”

Leading the Church is expected to serve as a foundational guide for pastors, church leaders, and ministry administrators seeking to build resilient institutions capable of sustaining growth and navigating leadership transitions effectively.

The book is available at Altar Bookshop and online via Amazon.

With this release, Pastor Otabil continues his commitment to equipping leaders with practical tools to strengthen governance and ensure that churches thrive beyond their founding generation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.