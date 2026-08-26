Technology

Meta, US states have discussed settling teen social media harm case, Bloomberg News reports

Source: Reuters  
  26 August 2026 3:04am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Meta Platforms and state attorneys general have discussed a potential mid-trial settlement of a lawsuit accusing the company of deliberately ​designing Facebook and Instagram to be addictive to young users, Bloomberg ‌News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes during a federal court trial in California over claims brought by 29 states, in what is one ​of the highest-profile tests of allegations that social media companies have harmed ​young users.

Just days before jury selection began on August 12, ⁠a federal appeals court declined to halt the trial.

Meta and the attorneys general ​of California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey did not immediately respond to requests ​for comment outside of regular business hours.

Late Tuesday, several state attorneys general put out advisories notifying the media of plans for press conferences, including Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, whose ​office said it planned to announce "a major consumer protection settlement involving a leading ​technology company."

The claims are part of a broader wave of litigation brought by states, local ‌governments, ⁠school districts and individuals alleging that Meta and other social media companies fueled a nationwide youth mental health crisis.

The federal court trial covered claims by the attorneys general of Colorado, California, Kentucky, and New Jersey that Meta violated their state laws protecting consumers.

The ​trial also covered ⁠claims from 29 states that Meta violated the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data from ​users it knew were children without parental notification or consent ​and using ⁠the data to train machine learning and generative AI models.

Meta has denied the allegations, saying it has worked hard to protect children on its platforms. The company ⁠had ​argued it could not have misled consumers about ​whether its services were addictive because "social media addiction" is not a recognised psychiatric condition.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group